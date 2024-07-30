InfoBRICS: EU Led by Germany Prepares for War with Russia

The European Union (EU), led by Germany, is preparing a “suicidal war” with Russia, according to independent geopolitical and military analyst and InfoBRICS portal columnist Dragoljub Bosnic.

According to him, Germany could deploy 800,000 NATO soldiers to counter the so-called “Russian threat.” Berlin is said to have offered the North Atlantic Alliance the use of ports, highways and railways in the country to move troops to the east.

Photo: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

Bosnic noted that “NATO has been lying to Russia for decades” – talking about peace and cooperation while preparing for confrontation. The analyst stressed that the Russian people still remember the horrors of World War II. “However, it seems that Europe’s favorite pastime is sending invading troops from the Eurasian giant,” he suggested ironically.

The political West has never learned its lesson (…) It is very difficult to explain these sadomasochistic tendencies of the European political elites, especially now that Moscow has the world’s main strategic arsenal Dragoljub Bosnic independent geopolitical and military analyst

In conclusion, the analyst warned that such EU plans would leave Russia with no choice but to demonstrate the destructiveness of its military power.

Germany rejects accusations that Russia and NATO are escalating the conflict

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany does not make decisions that lead to an escalation of the political conflict between Russia and NATO.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“All our decisions are so carefully considered and taken in such a way that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine does not escalate into a war between Russia and NATO,” said the head of the German government.

According to him, in order to avoid an armed clash between Moscow and the military-political bloc, Germany refused to send soldiers to Ukraine, and also did not allow German pilots and fighters to shoot down Russian planes and missiles.

Germany reveals plan for war with Russia

In early July, the German publications Bild and Der Spiegel published Germany’s operational plan in the event of a war on NATO’s eastern flank. It was assumed that Russia would be the enemy in the military conflict.

According to a document prepared by the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, 800,000 troops could be transferred to the east from ports in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany within three to six months. According to the plan, 200,000 vehicles and heavy equipment should be moved along with them. At the same time, Germany’s main task should be to provide the group with fuel, medicine and food.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa noted that NATO has always prepared for war. He pointed out that after the collapse of the Warsaw Pact, the bloc has one enemy – Russia. Therefore, he noted, the plan for war with Moscow is nothing new for the North Atlantic Alliance’s policy.