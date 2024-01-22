The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, developed a peace plan to try to end the historic spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians beyond the current war in Gaza. The plan focuses on the prompt holding of a peace conference and is structured in twelve precise steps.

This unofficial document, to which Efe had access, describes practical steps to restart the peace process in the Middle East.

Borrell himself declared this Monday at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels that we must “start talking more specifically about a process for a two-state solution.”” because “the way you name it is important.”

The objective of Borrell's proposal is to address the conflict and occupation that preceded the war in Gaza, in order to prepare a comprehensive peace.

These are the general lines of your roadmap:

First point: the postwar

Borrell's plan points out that it is vital and urgent for the European Union to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, war and terrorist attacks. To do this, it must prepare for the future security of Israelis and Palestinians, the stabilization of the occupied territories and the early recovery and governance of Gaza.

Such preparation for the post-war period necessarily includes an initiative to end long-standing conflicts in the area.

Palestinian internally displaced people inside a truck in the Rafah camp.

Second point: general peace

The plan warns that it is necessary to promote general peace as soon as possible because in the absence of a peace process to achieve the two-state solution, any governance and security mechanism established in Gaza or elsewhere will be perceived as an extension of the occupation and a denial of Palestinian rights and will therefore create further security risks for the region and Europe.

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, during the meeting of the European Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

Third point: two States

The document ensures that there is no other credible comprehensive solution than that of an independent Palestinian State that exists alongside Israel, in peace and security, with full normalization and substantive development of security and economic cooperation between Israel, Palestine and the region, including the major Arab States.

Fourth point: international support in dialogues

It is not realistic to assume, the text adds, that Israelis and Palestinians – the latter represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) -, in the near future, will participate in bilateral peace negotiations without strong international participation.

Palestinians will need a revitalized PLO to present a political alternative to Hamaswhile the Israelis will need to find the political will to engage in meaningful negotiations toward a two-state solution, he says.

It is therefore the responsibility of external actors, such as the EU, to help prepare the ground for a comprehensive peace. A preparatory peace conference.

Demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in Barcelona.

Fifth point: a peace conference

Borrel's plan recommends organizing a preparatory peace conference based on the results of the 'Peace Day Effort' meeting, co-organized on the sidelines of the last UN General Assembly, by Borrell on behalf of the EU and Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the League of Arab States and, if possible, together with the United States.

Sixth point: the participants of the peace conference

The peace conference, as indicated in the sixth point of Borrell's document, should convene foreign ministers and heads of relevant international organizations willing and able to contribute to comprehensive regional peace and these, in turn, organize separate meetings almost simultaneously with each of the conflicting parties, who cannot be forced to sit together.

Seventh point: peace plan

The text states that The conference coordinators will be required to present an initial draft of a framework for a peace plan and invite all interested States and international organizations to contribute to its future development, as well as an agenda to complete it within one year.

Eighth point: this is how the peace plan should be

The eighth point of the document ensures that the peace plan must combine and establish in the manner as practical as possible the central elements of a comprehensive peace between the parties in conflictrespecting the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and building on previous international efforts.

A man reacts while holding the remains of his mother, in Gaza. See also How Moscow steals Ukrainian children

Ninth point: security guarantees

The document indicates that an essential element of the peace plan to be developed should be the development of solid security guarantees for Israel and the future independent State of Palestineconditioned on full mutual diplomatic recognition and integration of both Israel and Palestine in the region.

Tenth point: commitment to parties in conflict

The coordinators, according to the tenth point of the document, must consult as much as possible with the parties in conflict, but they will advance the work regardless of whether one or another of the parties in conflict is not ready to participate.

Point eleven: presentation of the plan

Once completed, the plan must be proposed to the conflicting parties. And, at that moment, States and international organizations involved in the process must establish the consequences they foresee for both parties if a compromise is reached or not.

Point twelve

Maintains that the development of the peace plan has to be accompanied by parallel efforts, such as ending the current warensure the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the affected communities in southern Israel or strengthen the democratic legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority, among others.

EFE