03/07/2025



Updated at 13: 25h.





The economy of the euro zone has closed 2024 with a growth of around one percent and five countries in recession; One of them is Germany, an extreme that makes omens especially aciagos. Exactly, last year of the Eurozone Germany contracted 0.2%.

Among the great euro economies The best in the class was Spain, which closed with an economic growth of 3.2%, according to figures that are provisional at the moment. However, the upper part of the table was led by Malta (6%), Croatia (3.8%), Denmark (3.6%) and Cyprus (3.4%). At the other extreme, on the other hand, five economies closed in recession: Austria (-1.2%), Latvia (-0.4%), Estonia (-0.3%), Finland (-0.2%) and Germany (-0.2%), the one that worries the most.

This result at the end of the year arrives after a fourth quarter in which the GDP of the euro zone was stopped at 0.2% with respect to the expansion of 0.4% of the previous three months. In the union, on the other hand, economic activity grew at a rate of 0.4% between October and December, which brought the annual 1% figure.

The economic situation of the old continent is not buoyant and the new tariff war opened by US President Donald Trump threatens to worsen it. The Dragui report already warned, Europe goes behind the US in productivity, competitiveness, infrastructure (especially in the case of Germany) and technological investment, which according to the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) in his report is the main reason for the divergent behavior of GDP on both sides of the Atlantic. According to estimates of the ESADE Business School, In 2025 the Eurozone will register a growth of 1%, compared to 2.5% of the US









This estimate is in line with that of the ECB, which yesterday pointed to a slow economic recovery in the eurozone, with a growth of 0.9% in 2025, of 1.2% in 2026 and 1.3% in 2027. However, the president of the entity, Christine Lagarde, was confident that the commitments to increase the defense expense announced by the European Commission and German “Impulse” to the economy of the old continent.

He referred to the recent announcement of the Community Executive, which just three days ago proposed to European governments a package of measures in defense that could reach the 800,000 million euros, including loans that will not compute for the calculation of the deficit. Almost simultaneously, the new German coalition government has announced an investment of half a billion euros for infrastructure and the creation of a defense fund that could reach 400,000 million, in addition to a constitutional reform to review the debt roof. Trump has forced Europe to make its deficit rules more flexible, a circumstance that, in an ideal scenario, will serve to bring the old continent to China and the US in terms of competitiveness.