For the Germans, the terrorist attack in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) raised the anger of the French. On the other side of the Rhine, we highlight that political unity has cracked with the speech of Marine Le Pen (National Rally).

Italy is already showing its first responses to this attack. Counterterrorism operations have taken place across the country. Dozens of individuals in an irregular situation, suspected of radicalization, could be expelled.

According to the Spanish news, we must save the values ​​of the Republic. For a journalist, France, once again facing the Islamist threat, must react. “The concrete measures can be summed up in two sentences from President Emmanuel Macron: ‘Radical Islamists will no longer sleep peacefully’ and ‘fear will change sides'”, details Almudena Ariza, correspondent for TVE in Paris.

