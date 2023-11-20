The Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Ukrainian singer Jamala on the wanted list for statements about the Russian Armed Forces

People’s Artist of Ukraine Jamala (Susana Jamaladinova), who won the Eurovision 2016 music competition, has been put on the wanted list in Russia.

The singer is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code, but the Ministry of Internal Affairs database does not specify which one. The card indicates that Jamala was born on August 27, 1983 in the Kyrgyz SSR, the city of Osh, her nationality is Tatar, without any special features.

Meanwhile, according to Telegram– channel Shot, the Ukrainian singer is a defendant in a criminal case initiated under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the RF Armed Forces”) based on national hatred. It is noted that the reason was the artist’s publication about the events in Bucha, made in April 2022.

Jamal was banned from entering Russia

In April 2022, the singer was included in the list of Ukrainian artists who are banned from entering Russia for 50 years. The list included 31 people. Among them, among others, were TV presenters Dmitry Komarov (“The World Inside Out”), Andrey Bednyakov (“Heads and Tails”), musicians Alexey Potapenko and Anastasia Kamenskikh, Svetlana Loboda, Monatik.

The ban was supported by Russian pop and opera singer Nikolai Baskov. The artist also asked fans for their opinions. “This is correct and logical. And what do you think?” — the singer wrote on social networks.

Eurovision winner

In 2016, Susana Dzhamaladinova won the Eurovision Song Contest, while Russian representative Sergey Lazarev took third place. Russian performer Philip Kirkorov then said that Lazarev’s victory at the music competition was stolen. Jamala performed the song “1944,” dedicated to the deportation of the Crimean Tatars (the singer’s father is a Crimean Tatar).