Romelu Lukaku against Cristiano Ronaldo is the fascinating challenge on Sunday evening at the European Championships: Belgium and Portugal face off in Seville, on both Rai and Sky schedules

RAI. As always, Raiuno hosts the Euro 2020 matches: at 9 pm the German referee Byrch whistles the start of Belgium-Portugal, a meeting told by Dario Di Gennaro flanked by Bruno Giordano to the technical comment. Prologue from 8.30 pm with Paola Ferrari at the Foro Italico who introduces the match with Luca Toni. At the end, another comment from Rome before Tg1 followed from 11.15 pm by the container “Notti Europee” able to make us regret even the “Balalaika” set up three years ago by Mediaset for the World Cup. Also in high definition on channel 501.

The game is proposed in 4k on channel 210 of Tivusat with personalized commentary.

During the day, an appointment with “European Dribbling” at 1.30 pm on Raidue while RaiSport (channel 57) offers the Italy-Austria rerun at 8.45 am.

SKY. The pay TV broadcasts both of today’s round of 16. It starts at 6 pm with the Netherlands-Czech Republic scheduled in Budapest, commentary by Riccardo Gentile flanked by Luca Pellegrini as commentator and with Andrea Paventi sent. At 9 pm it was the turn of Belgium-Portugal, to the microphones Riccardo Trevisani and Daniele Adani with Massimo Ugolini sent to Seville. The channels are Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Football. In the studio Leo Di Bello and his guests. The matches are broadcast in 4K Hdr.

THE SIGNAL. The images of Rai, as long as you watch the game via digital terrestrial and not from Tivusat, arrive a second before those of Sky.

RAIPLAY. The matches broadcast by Raiuno so far can be viewed at any time on the state TV platform.

TOMORROW. Monday at Euro 2020 sees Rai offer France-Switzerland in prime time, Sky also the Croatia-Spain afternoon.

