“An investigation by the United Nations Secretariat team responsible for implementing Security Council Resolution 2231 would be welcome, and we are ready to support the work of the secretariat,” said the letter seen by AFP and addressed to the Security Council and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. public to conduct its technical and impartial investigation.

The Americans and Europeans consider that Iran’s provision of drones to Russia constitutes a violation of Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council.

In their letter, the French ambassadors, Nicolas de Riviere, German Antje Leanderzi and Britain’s James Kariuki, said they were “very concerned about Iran’s transfer of drones to Russia in violation of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), which are drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine and in attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and cities are causing the deaths of innocent civilians.”

A few days ago, the West accused Tehran of supplying Russia with suicide drones, and the White House spoke Thursday about the presence of Iranian soldiers in the Crimea to help the Russians deal with these planes.

Moscow and Tehran strongly denied Wednesday, at the conclusion of a closed session of the Security Council, the existence of any partnership regarding these planes, which are Shahed-136 and 131.