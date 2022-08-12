The European Union will consider, at the end of August, a ban on issuing entry visas to Russians, as part of its sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lebavsky, whose country currently chairs the Council of the European Union.
The measure, which is being demanded by the Ukrainian authorities, is dividing the European Union. In order for the sanctions to be enforced, they must have the consensus of all 27 member states.
“The complete ban on Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction against Russia,” Lebavsky said. And Lebavsky will consult his European counterparts in this regard during an informal meeting at the end of August in the Czech capital, Prague.
“At this time, it is out of the question for the Russians to go on tourism as usual,” he added.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas, a supporter of visa bans for Russians, recently asserted, “We cannot currently deny entry to people with visas from other countries from the Schengen area. We are looking at options.”
Finland is also calling for a decision at the European level, because its laws do not allow for a complete ban on visas based on citizenship. Finland, an important transit country for Russians, plans to reduce the number of tourist visas, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in early August.
But the European Commission does not hide its reservations about a measure that would punish all Russians, and insists that dissidents, journalists and Russian families must be protected.
“Member states have a large margin to issue visas for short stays, and they are considering applications individually,” a commission spokeswoman said.
The Czech Republic has stopped granting visas to Russians since February 25, in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.
The European Union imposed six packages of sanctions on Moscow, including stopping the purchase of coal and oil from Russia.
The European Union has placed more than 1,000 Russians, including President Vladimir Putin and several businessmen, on its blacklist of persons denied entry, and since the end of February has limited the issuance of short-stay visas to Russians.
