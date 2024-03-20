ArsTechnica: EU will overpay SpaceX for launching Galileo satellites

The European Union has officially agreed to overpay the American company SpaceX for the launch of four satellites of the European Galileo navigation system. About it reports ArsTechnica publication.

For two launches of the Falcon 9 rocket, the European side will pay 196 million dollars, which is 30 more than the standard launch cost. The price increase is due to the need for European specialists to have access to the launch site at any time, since Galileo spacecraft have patented technologies and have never previously been exported outside the EU.

Two Falcon 9 launches with four Galileo spacecraft are scheduled to take place this year.

The publication recalls that Europe cannot launch Galileo on its own for two reasons. Firstly, the operation of Russian-made Soyuz-ST rockets at the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana was stopped. Secondly, the promising European carrier Ariane 6 has never been launched.

The Wall Street Journal reported last October that an American company could launch European satellites, citing Javier Benedicto, director of navigation at the European Space Agency (ESA).