The countries of the European Union confirmed this Friday at ministerial level that On Tuesday, June 25, accession negotiations will open with Ukraine and Moldova, announced the delegation of Belgium, which holds the semiannual rotating presidency of the EU.

The Finance Ministers of the bloc’s countries formally adopted the negotiating table and thus confirmed an agreement in principle that had been reached a week ago by the permanent representatives of the 27 States in Brussels.

The same sources reported that The talks would take place in Luxembourg.

Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukraine peace summit. Photo:AFP

“Millions of Ukrainians, and indeed generations of our people, are realizing their European dream. Ukraine returns to Europe, to which it has belonged for centuries, as a full member of the European community,” he noted.

Belgium set itself the goal of starting accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova this June, before passing the baton on June 1. July to Hungary.

What status does Ukraine have today?

The EU had granted Ukraine the status of a candidate country in June 2022, shortly after the Russian invasion.in a gesture considered highly symbolic.

The European Commission had announced on June 7 that Ukraine and Moldova met all the preconditions to start formal negotiations.

The European executive nevertheless demanded that Ukraine take measures to combat corruption and the power of the oligarchs.

The Commission also called for greater consideration of minorities, a measure insistently demanded by Budapest, given the presence of a Hungarian community in Ukraine.

European Union Photo:iStock

How difficult is it for a country to achieve accession?

The accession process takes several years of complex negotiations between the aspiring countries and the EU institutions in Brussels.a process that can take up to a decade.

Türkiye began formal accession talks in 2005, and the situation remains deadlocked. Albania was recognized as a candidate country in 2003, and began formal talks in 2009, which have not yet been completed.

Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and North Macedonia are also waiting in line, with growing impatience.

Hungary, which is 1st. July assumes the rotating presidency of the EU, he already announced that does not intend to maintain more rounds of dialogue with Ukraine in the semester.

Until last Friday, the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Russia’s main ally in the EU, had been hindering the negotiating frameworks since EU leaders agreed last year to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Putin (right) and his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán. Photo:Getty Images

Hungary insisted that kyiv “restore” the rights of the Magyar minority in Ukraine as a condition for giving its approval to the start of EU accession negotiations.

Hungary made it clear this Tuesday that it will not promote accession negotiations with the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova during its rotating presidency, but it will with the countries of the Western Balkans – Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro -, as recognized by its ambassador to the community institutions, Bálint Ódor.

With Ukraine and Moldova “no more intergovernmental conferences are planned this year”said the Hungarian ambassador in a press conference.

Currently the EU has opened accession negotiations with all countries, except with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, the only one that has not acquired the status of candidate country despite having requested it, because Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Slovakia and Romania do not recognize the unilateral independence it declared from Serbia in 2008.