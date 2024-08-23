The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has announced this Friday that The EU will not recognise Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela until the electoral records are delivered and can be verified.

“Until we see a verifiable result, we will not recognise it,” stressed the head of European diplomacy, who made these comments after the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela ratified Maduro as president, accepting the results released by the National Electoral Council despite not providing the electoral records, as demanded by the international community.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (L) and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attend the World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh on April 28, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

In a meeting with the press, Borrell insisted that “everyone must be able to verify the result of an election,” something that “has not yet happened and we have practically lost hope that it will happen.”

Everyone must be able to verify the outcome of an election.

He added that The 27 Member States are “currently” trying to establish a position on the matter and, if not now, he announced that the position will be determined at the Foreign Ministers’ Council next week.

“We continue to say that this election result must be proven, and so far we have not seen any proof. No one has seen the electoral records, which the National Electoral Council must show to prove what this result is, and until we see a verifiable result, we will not recognise it,” he stressed.

What happened in Venezuela?

Venezuela’s Supreme Court, controlled by pro-Chavez judges, confirmed on Thursday the official results of the July 28 elections, which proclaimed Maduro the winner, which has been described as fraudulent inside and outside the country.

The opposition, which published the minutes online, claims that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the winner by a wide margin.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo:AFP Share

The ruling, which “unequivocally and unrestrictively” concludes the review of the elections, was made public 22 days after Maduro himself requested this process.

After the ruling, González Urrutia has urged the National Electoral Council (CNE) to carry out an audit process with international observation of the results.

Spain will not recognize the results in Venezuela

Earlier on Friday it was announced that the Spanish government will not recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections until the electoral records from the July 28 vote are published in a “complete and verifiable” manner.

Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reaffirmed this Friday the position expressed “from the first moment” by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, which insists on to demand “full transparency”, as the UN panel of experts has pointed out, as “common in all democracies”.

The opposition and various international observers accuse the TSJ of bowing to Maduro’s dictates. Photo:Getty Images Share

“Until this happens, we will not be able to recognise the results of the elections,” the Foreign Ministry stressed. It also reiterated its call for respect for the right of Venezuelans to demonstrate peacefully and freely express their political opinions.

And they have assured that They continue to work with their “Latin American brothers” and European partners “to ensure that the democratic will of the Venezuelan people is respected, that there is a political solution based on dialogue and negotiation between Venezuelans, and that the arrests cease and the social peace that the country needs is maintained.”