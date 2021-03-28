The European Union will prevent the export of doses of the “AstraZeneca” anti-corona virus vaccine, in case the company does not deliver the doses purchased in Europe on time, according to what the European Union Commissioner responsible for the vaccination campaign in the bloc said.

Bloomberg News quoted Thierry Britton, European Commissioner for Internal Market Affairs, as saying, today, Sunday, on RTL radio, that “everything produced on European soil (must) be distributed to Europeans, as long as it is not fulfilled. / AstraZeneca / its obligations, “adding that” if there is a surplus, it will be sent elsewhere. “

Britton said that AstraZeneca had pledged 70 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter of the year, and had so far only delivered about 30 percent of its commitment to the European Union versus 100 percent to the United Kingdom.

According to Britton, the European Union has exported about 40 percent of its production, which includes about 20 million doses, to the United Kingdom.