The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will start a investigation to establish whether clinical trials of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V they met appropriate scientific and ethical standards.

As reported on Wednesday by the British newspaper Financial times, the investigation, which will begin next week, responds to the concern of the European regulator about the possibility that these tests have not complied with “good clinical practice”.

The publication recalled that at the international level there are agreed standards to ensure that drug trials are designed and carried out properly.

Russia, for its part, has indicated that the military and state employees have participated in the trials of the vaccine, developed in a state laboratory and financed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign fund of the Kremlin.

The head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, clarified that there was no pressure on these people to participate in the trials, and stressed that Sputnik V complied with “all clinical practices.”

The EMA, once its investigation is completed, will decide whether the Russian preparation will be used in the countries of the European Union (EU).

Dmitriev noted that regulators in 59 countries have already approved Sputnik V after having “rigorously” reviewed the data. Without going any further, the antigen is the most applied in Argentina.

Although the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) quickly authorized the Russian drug after the agreement between the Argentine and Russian governments, the controversy was always maintained over the reluctance of the Gamaleya Institute to provide information concrete and accurate to the scientific world and to share it in prestigious international publications, such as the British medical journal The Lancet.

With information from EFE

