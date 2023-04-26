The European Union (EU) published this Tuesday a list of 19 digital platforms with millions of users, including giants such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, which will have to undergo reinforced controls from the end of August.

The list also includes the main services of Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft, all with more than 45 million active users per month in all the 27 EU countries.

(Also: The US war against TikTok)

Due to the new regulations, These companies must undergo annual audits and follow procedures to confront misinformation and hate speech.

“The countdown has started for these 19 very large online platforms and search engines,” said European Internal Market Commissioner Therry Breton.

(Also: Is Joe Biden too old for the Presidency? Americans have an opinion)

Companies that do not comply with the law after August 25 they will have to pay fines that could reach 6% of their global income and could even face a temporary ban to be able to operate in the European space.

Tiktok is in the crosshairs of many governments around the world, several of which have banned or restricted its use. See also The Dutch semen donor of the 550 sons regrets before the judge that they present him as "a rabid bull with a reproductive desire" Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. WEATHER / iStock

put order

The EU adopted two markedly strict laws, one on Digital Services (LSD) and the other on Digital Markets (LMD), in its eagerness to put order in the operations of digital giants in the European space.

The LSD, which entered into force in November, defines a threshold of 45 million users per year to distinguish between platforms those that due to their size are considered “systemic” and require a special remark.

(We recommend: The mystery of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues, an unexpected twist in the case)

It further establishes a difference between “Very Large Online Platforms” (VLOP) and “Very Large Online Search Engines” (VLOSE). The search engines included in the list are Google Search and Bing.

Colombia is the second country in the world where people use the cell phone the most.

In the case of Google, the rule affects special services such as Google Search, Google Maps, Google Shopping and Google Play, as well as YouTube. Also classified as giant companies are the professional network LinkedIn, the store (App Store) for iOS, Apple, the online encyclopedia Wikipediathe Snapchat messaging service and the thematic boards platform Pinterest.

Mostly, These are companies based in the United States, although It includes the video platform TikTok and the online store AliExpress, both from China, as well as the German firm Zalando, which sells online clothing. The hotel and ticket reservation site Booking was also included.

(More news: Is the end of the war in Ukraine near? This is what intelligence files say)

For the most part, the new controls will apply to companies based in the United States.

expose algorithms

These firms must expose their operating algorithms to the experts of the European Commission (executive arm of the EU) and will have to make their data available to researchers selected with the backing of the EU.

“This new monitoring system casts a wide net to detect compliance failures by parts of the platforms,” ​​said Therry Breton.

The European official was pleased that Twitter has accepted undergo a conformity test that will take place “Late June” in San Francisco.

(You may be interested in: ‘The US has no desire to maintain sanctions against Venezuela in perpetuity’)

He added that TikTok has also expressed interest in cooperating to ensure compliance with European standards.

These rules, which are imposed only on very large platforms, They are added to those already planned for all social networks, market places and search engines, whatever their size.

The rules that are imposed on all digital actors will come into force on February 17, 2024. They include the obligation to promptly remove illegal content and to report to the authorities in the event of a “serious criminal offence.”

AFP