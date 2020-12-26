The European Commission has submitted a proposal for a “Brexit Adjustment Reserve” to help countries and industries affected by the UK’s exit from the EU. Interfax.

The total budget of the reserve is reported to be five billion euros. It will support business and employment in the affected industries.

The reserve will cover expenses in any EU country for 30 months. It is split into two rounds.

Most will go to pre-financing in 2021. The smaller tranche is for additional support in 2024 in case actual expenditures exceed the original appropriation.

Earlier it was reported that the UK and the European Union entered into an agreement on relations and free trade after Brexit.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed the conclusion of the deal, noting that this would avoid the interruption of key ties between the EU and Britain.

Recall that the UK withdrew from the European Union on the night of February 1, 2020 after three years of consultations on this issue.

Earlier, several politicians called for an extension of the Brexit transition period in order to focus on the fight against coronavirus, rather than reaching an agreement with the EU.