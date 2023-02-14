The European Union (EU) has closed on Tuesday the agreement to put an end to the sale of diesel and gasoline cars and vans from 2035. The plenary session of the European Parliament has ratified the norm – included in the ambitious European climate package ‘Fit for 55’- with which the EU wants to reduce its emissions by 55% by 2030. The initiative, which has received 340 votes in favor, 279 against -from the PP, Vox and PNV, among others- and 21 abstentions, includes a gradual approach, before achieving climate neutrality in 2050.

Transport generates a third of greenhouse gas emissions in the EU, making it a key sector for achieving climate neutrality. The new regulation will veto the manufacture of combustion and hybrid vehicles (cars and vans), but opens the door to others that work with combustion engines fed exclusively with carbon dioxide-neutral fuels.

Brussels will monitor the progress of the sector and in 2026 will make an evaluation, in which it will take into account the technological advances available to vehicle manufacturers. At the moment, the objective is to reduce CO2 by 55% for new cars and 50% for vans in 2030. The European Executive wants to raise that percentage to 100% by 2035 and, if necessary, will adjust the milestones set for meet their climate goals.

In presenting this proposal, the Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, defended that the automotive sector “is ready to take a step forward”, with the manufacture of electric vehicles “increasingly affordable”. In his opinion, the deadlines set will allow the automotive industry to adapt to this new regulation.

In Spain, however, the associations of car manufacturers and dealers -Anfac, Faconauto and Ganvam- have asked the Government that the tightening of environmental requirements be accompanied by aid that allows manufacturers to adapt to the new regulations. The associations ensure that the industry “is committed” to the decarbonisation of the sector, but that measures are needed to boost the sale of electric cars.