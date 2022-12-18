Bloomberg: EU to discuss lowering proposed gas price cap to €188 from €275

Representatives of member countries of the European Union (EU) will discuss the issue of lowering the proposed limit on gas prices. About it writes Bloomberg, citing a statement by the Minister of Economy and Energy of Germany, Robert Habek.

The Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU has proposed to other countries to reduce the price ceiling proposed by the European Commission from 275 euros per megawatt-hour to 188 euros per megawatt-hour.

The Prague project involves adjusting the gas market if contract prices for a month and a year in advance exceed 188 euros per megawatt-hour according to the TTF index for three days, the document says.

Coordination of the gas price ceiling

On December 12, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her hope that the EU countries would soon agree on a gas price ceiling as part of the energy market correction mechanism – according to her, this could happen in the coming days.

I really hope that we will come to a conclusion within the next days. Ursula von der Leyen Head of the European Commission

In November, the European Commission proposed setting a price ceiling for Russian gas at $3,000 per thousand cubic meters.

According to the proposals of the European Commission participants, which were received on November 22, it is necessary to set the maximum upper price for the energy resource at the level of 275 euros per megawatt-hour or 3,000 dollars per thousand cubic meters at the current exchange rate under the contract for a month in advance.

This measure will apply to the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands. The price level in the market is proposed to be adjusted automatically to avoid imbalance.

The European Commission considers intervention acceptable if the price of gas exceeds the set mark for two weeks, or if the spread between the price of TTF and the global price of liquefied natural gas is 58 euros or more within 10 trading days. The mechanism can be activated from January 1, 2023, the EC noted.

Russia’s response

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in a conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, admitted that if a price ceiling for Russian gas is set, the country could make concessions and amend long-term contracts for the sale of fuel to Budapest.

See also Rather Christmas-free? Cabinet decides this afternoon: 'Very tough decision' Yesterday I consulted by phone with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of energy, Alexander Novak. He expressed his openness to the fact that if there is a need to change long-term Hungarian-Russian contracts for the purchase of gas due to the gas price ceiling, then this will be possible Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

In November, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, in an interview with the National Interest, spoke about the risks of extending the price ceiling for goods of interest to the West, including gas and metals.

According to the diplomat, Moscow will stop deliveries to those states that decide to apply a restrictive mechanism in order to artificially keep prices down.

Divisions of the West

On December 15, participants in the European Union (EU) summit failed to agree on setting a ceiling on gas prices and the principle of common fuel purchases. The decision was postponed until December 19, when a meeting of EU energy ministers will take place.

The countries of the European Union cannot come to a common decision on the gas price ceiling, primarily because of the Nordic countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier. He noted that several countries “do not see the possibility of setting a ceiling even at the level of 180-190 euros per 1 megawatt hour.” And this despite the fact that initially the European Commission proposed to introduce a price ceiling at the level of 275 euros.

In October, it was reported that Austria, Hungary, Germany and the Netherlands were preventing the introduction of a gas price ceiling. For example, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is afraid that the gas price ceiling will have a negative impact on its supplies.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, on the contrary, is sure that the refusal to limit prices causes “incredible damage” because it “helps Russia finance the war in Ukraine and provokes a recession.”

Meanwhile, at the EU summit in Brussels, an agreement was reached that any possible restrictions on gas prices would not affect Hungary’s long-term contracts for gas supplies, in particular, a 15-year agreement with Russia’s Gazprom.