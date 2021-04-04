The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) countries will discuss “Russia’s military activity around Ukraine” at the next meeting. About this in his Twitter– The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reported to the account following a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba.

According to him, he “follows Russian military activity with grave concern.” “We will continue to discuss with Dmitry Kuleba and the EU foreign ministers at the next meeting,” the message says.

On April 3, on the outskirts of Donetsk, a five-year-old child died as a result of a drone attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another local resident was seriously injured. Since the end of March, there has been an increase in shelling from both sides in the Donbas. Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in Donbass and blamed it for the deterioration of the situation in the conflict zone.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.