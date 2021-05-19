The representatives of the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement that would allow entry to the common space of travelers from countries outside the block who are already fully vaccinatedEuropean sources reported Wednesday.

Given the approach of the boreal summer season, the ambassadors of the 27 countries approved a recommendation launched by the European Commission, the application of which is not mandatory, however.

One of the central aspects of the agreement is a modification in the number of covid cases that must be registered in a certain country in order for it to be considered unsafe, thus allowing more travelers to access it.

Recommendations should be validated at the ministerial level on Friday, the sources consulted pointed out.

At present, non-essential travel to the EU space is banned, with the exception of a small group of countries that are considered safe due to their low level of covid cases.

This list includes for now Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and China, although the latter case is pending reciprocity.

Diplomats said on Wednesday that with the new agreement, passengers who can demonstrate that they have been fully vaccinated could enter the European space.

For a country to be considered safe, the number of covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a two-week period will be increased from 25 to 75.

With information from agencies.

JPE