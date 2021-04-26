The European Union will allow entry to arrivals from the United States, but with a condition

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced Sunday in an interview with the “New York Times” that the European Union will allow tourists from the United States to travel to its countries in the coming months, provided that they have received a vaccine against COVID-19.

“The Americans, I see, are using vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency,” Von der Leyen said. “This will allow freedom of movement and travel to the European Union.”

She added that the reason for this is “that one thing is clear: the 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those vaccinated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency.”

The President of the European Commission did not specify when, exactly, the immunized American tourists will be able to visit the European Union, but the New York newspaper indicated that the new rules that will take care of this matter may be adopted early this summer in conjunction with the intensification of vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 around the world.

The European Medicines Agency has approved the approval of the three vaccines used in the United States, which are Moderna, Pfizer-Biontech and Johnson & Johnson.

Von der Leyen noted the “tremendous progress” the United States has made in its campaign to immunize its citizens, noting that Americans are on their way to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by mid-June.

The Commissioner explained that the resumption of travel will depend on “the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, and it is also, hopefully, improving in the European Union.”

The pandemic destroyed the tourism sector in Europe, as many countries of the old continent closed their borders to non-essential travel.

And last week, Greece, whose economy relies heavily on tourism, said that travelers from the European Union and five other countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine upon their arrival on its territory, provided that they have been vaccinated against Corona or that they emerge as a result of a laboratory examination confirming that they are not infected with the virus.

The European Union is looking into developing a valid passport for approval starting this summer, with the aim of enabling tourists to move freely between its countries.