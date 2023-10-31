The EP criticized the largest social networks due to the practice of “shadow ban”

The European Commission (EC) should pay attention to the practice of biased content filtering on the social media platforms of Meta companies, which is contrary to freedom of speech (recognized as extremist in Russia and banned), X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. A text with a corresponding appeal to the EC was sent by Member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands Samira Rafaela.

“Shadow ban” is an artificial reduction by moderators of a social network of impressions of certain publications in the feed. It is believed that the account may be subject to a “shadow ban” due to a violation of community rules, but a number of critics argue that through this tool, social media companies censor “objectionable” opinions.

“We have become aware of a very disturbing practice where large social media platforms such as Meta, X and TikTok secretly hide certain posts and content that they consider inconsistent with their own opinions,” the MEP said in the statement.

This practice of "shadowbanning" has been used, in particular, to suppress publications and content related to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, thereby suppressing the voices of a certain community Samira RafaelaMember of the European Parliament from the Netherlands

In the context of this information, Rafaela also refers to the EU Digital Services Act, the purpose of which is considered to be “to create a safer digital space in which the fundamental rights of all users of digital services are protected.”

Thus, the deputy asks the EC questions about the work to combat the “shadow ban”.

“What set of methods might the Commission develop in the future to prevent shadowbanning and other methods aimed at reducing the visibility of certain platform users, even if they have not violated the code of conduct?” she asked.

Earlier, a group of EP members turned to the EC for clarification regarding the activities of the Meta company and the social network X against the backdrop of the war in Israel. In their appeal, the text of which was reviewed by Lenta.ru, European parliamentarians express concern about the spread of “harmful materials” through these organizations.