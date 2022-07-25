País: Brussels fears that Italy after Draghi’s resignation will become Putin’s Trojan horse

The European Union fears that after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy could become Russia’s “Trojan horse” in Europe. Columnist Bernardo de Miguel writes about this in his article for the Spanish newspaper Pais.

In the EU capital, they fear that Italy will at best become a weak link in the overall strategy of confronting Moscow, and at worst a Trojan horse in the service of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bernard de Miguel reviewer

The observer points to the strong dependence of Rome on the supply of Russian hydrocarbons. It is noted that Brussels is concerned about the position of Italy.

The arguments spread by some Italian media feed the theory that European sanctions against the Kremlin only harm the EU economy, but do not affect Russian military power. Bernard de Miguel reviewer

According to de Miguel, with the resignation of Draghi, Brussels was left without support, writes Bernardo de Miguel, and Kyiv without an ally, since the ex-premier supported Ukraine “in any way”, including the supply of arms.

Draghi’s resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned on July 21 due to disagreements between the parties of the ruling coalition and the Cabinet. He concluded that the nationwide majority that had supported the government from the start was no more.

In light of yesterday’s vote in the Senate, I request that the meeting be adjourned. Because I’m going to the President of the Republic [Серджо Маттарелле]to communicate your intentions Mario Draghi Prime Minister of Italy

For the first time, the prime minister announced his resignation on July 14 after a vote in parliament. He concluded that the nationwide majority that had supported the government from the start was no more. It was reported that the politician would submit a corresponding petition to the president of the republic, who did not accept the resignation of the prime minister.

Already on July 15, Italian Foreign Ministry Luigi Di Maio said that the coalition led by Prime Minister Draghi should be preserved, despite the difficulties. In the event of new elections, Italy may not recover the economy, pass a second 15 billion euro support package to cushion energy prices, and not defend the imposition of gas price caps in Europe, he said.

Draghi urged not to leave the post and the mayors of 11 cities in Italy. Italian President Sergio Mattarella did not accept the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Later, the politician put forward a condition for continuing his tenure, saying that he would remain in office when the fragmented coalition was reunited.

On July 21, Mattarella signed a decree on holding early elections to the country’s parliament on September 25.

Change of position on Ukraine

Columnist Jason Davidson, writing in The National Interest magazine, predicted that the resignation of incumbent Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi would affect Rome’s relations with Kyiv, possibly in favor of Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.

In connection with the departure of Draghi, Italy’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict may change significantly. As a result, the Western coalition in support of Ukraine will be seriously affected. Jason Davidson reviewer

In his opinion, regardless of the election results, the next Italian cabinet will not support Ukraine as before.

In the event of the victory of the right forces, politicians sympathetic to Russia will come to power, in the event of the arrival of the left, there will be serious disagreements on the issue of helping Kyiv. It is noted that the next Italian government will not openly support Moscow, but its change will weaken the position of the West in the confrontation with Russia.