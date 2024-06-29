Hungarian Prime Minister: The EU wants to drag the whole of Europe into the conflict in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union (EU) of wanting to drag the whole of Europe into the conflict in Ukraine in order to defeat Russia. He wrote about this in a newspaper article Magyar Nemzet.

According to him, Europe suffers only losses from its participation in hostilities in Ukraine. “The situation is made worse by the fact that the Brussels bubble bureaucracy has made a number of poor policy decisions in recent years. “Europe is increasingly drawn into a war in which the continent gains nothing but could easily lose everything,” Orbán noted.

The Prime Minister also noted that money from European citizens is constantly going to Ukraine, and sanctions have hit European companies. As a result, this has led to inflation and deprived Europeans of money.

Previously, the EU promised to support only a pro-European Ukraine in a bilateral security agreement. As follows from the document, Ukraine undertakes to support the values ​​of the European Union.

The document also describes the actions of Kyiv and the European Union in the event of “future aggression.” According to the agreement, in the event of a threat, emergency consultations are held at the request of either party.