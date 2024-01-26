MP Wallace: The EU is turning a blind eye to corruption in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) refuses to acknowledge the existence of endemic corruption in Ukraine, Irish MEP Mick Wallace was indignant. With such an accusation he spoke on social network X.

At the same time, Wallace noted, European politicians actively condemn Hungary, ignoring similar problems in other countries. “The European Court of Auditors found Ukraine extremely corrupt, but the EU turned a blind eye to this,” he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) of Ukraine, Alexander Novikov, said that many corrupt officials in the country manage to avoid responsibility due to the fault of the judicial and legal system. He said that NACP protocols against senior officials, considered by the courts, are often closed due to pressure on the guardians of the law.