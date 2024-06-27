Brussels (agencies)

Yesterday, the European Union warned of the continued “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the war that has continued for more than 9 months.

This came in press statements by EU Foreign Policy Coordinator Josep Borrell, prior to the European Council meetings in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Borrell said, “The ceasefire approved by the UN Security Council has not yet been implemented,” stressing that “humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter Gaza.”

The European official added: “What we are currently seeing is a continuation of famine and bombing.”

He explained that “stopping military action, providing more humanitarian support to Gaza, and considering a political solution to the war are the most urgent matters at the present time.”

In a related context, the Norwegian Refugee Council warned yesterday of an imminent famine in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement, in which the Council’s Education Officer, Majed Al-Qishawi, spoke about the latest update on the situation in the Gaza Strip.