The European Commission on Tuesday asked the governments of the bloc to accelerate their vaccination plans to ensure that 80% of people over 80 years of age and health personnel are immunized against the coronavirus “at the latest in March” and that the 70% of the entire adult population will be at the latest by next European summer.

This is stated in the set of recommendations that the Community Executive publishes two days after the Heads of State and Government of the European Union celebrate a new telematic summit to coordinate vaccination strategies, with the objective that the leaders incorporate these concrete objectives in their plans.

“It is ambiguous, but achievable,” European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said at a press conference on Tuesday when presenting the recommendations.

The Vice-President of the Commission, Margaritis Schinas, pointed out that the EC will try to make the laboratories increase the capacity of dose production and stressed that vaccination “is not a race between countries, but against time.”

A vaccination center in Montpellier, France. Some countries in Europe are slower with the vaccination process. Photo: EFE

It will also ask the laboratories that developed the vaccines to offer a “clear and transparent” schedule for the distribution of the doses purchased by the 27 members of the European Union.

At the same time, he reiterated his determination to work with these companies and with the European Medicines Agency to maximize vaccine production capacity.

No to travel

In its package of guidance, which it hopes will be taken into account by EU leaders, Brussels also calls on national authorities to advise against travel considered non-essential, although he insists that he does not believe in closing internal borders as an effective measure against the spread of the virus.

Brussels also insists on the importance of maintaining other “proportionate” restrictive measures such as testing for the virus on passengers from high-risk areas.

It also calls on Member States to review their virus detection strategies to be able to identify new variants and expand the resource of rapid antigen tests in massive cases.

The European Commission will ask the laboratories that produce the vaccine to increase their manufacturing capacity. Photo: REUTERS

Brussels regrets that barely the genome of the virus is sequenced in less than 1% of positives in the European Union, which is insufficient to monitor the progression of new strains, so it asks to raise this percentage to at least 5%, although it considers preferred to reach 10%.

The European Commission considers that “the backbone” of the European response to the pandemic “has been unity and a well-functioning internal market”.

The European Commission offers to create a mechanism for the exchange of vaccines between Member States, while will facilitate the transfer of surplus contracted vaccines, which doubles the needs of the European population, with neighbors in the Balkans and Africa.

Kyriakides advanced that “very soon” the Commission will announce “donations” of vaccines.

“No one is safe until everyone is. No one can end COVID-19 until it has been eradicated everywhere. Our vaccine strategy has never been about ‘Europe first,” the commissioner said.

Source: DPA and EFE

