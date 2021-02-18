Brussels (AFP) places European Union Combating climate change is at the center of its foreign exchanges and is seeking with all its weight to reform the World Trade Organization, according to a new European trade strategy revealed by Brussels on Thursday.

European Commission Vice President for Economic Affairs Valdes Dombrovskis said that in the face of post-pandemic “challenges” “trade policy must fully support the environmental and digital transformations of our economy.”

He added during a press conference that the commission, which leads the union’s trade policy, hopes to “take the lead in international reform efforts” of the World Trade Organization.

In the new strategy aimed at guiding European trade over the next decade, the Commission proposes that future trade agreements be subject to respect for the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate, a condition absent in previous agreements signed by the bloc.

The environment and climate issues cause reluctance in some European countries to ratify the free trade agreement between the countries of the Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) and the European Union, especially concerns about the widespread deforestation in the Amazon.

Brussels wants to strengthen its independence from the United States and China, the two major trading powers, through an active policy based on multilateralism, especially with India and African countries.

The European Union believes that rebalancing global exchanges passes through a deep review toWTO (164 members) paralyzed by the US retreat from its commitments. Washington accuses China of committing trade excesses and considers the organization’s rules insufficient to curb them.

The European Commission appreciates that naming Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela At the head of the World Trade Organization (which takes office in early March), it represents “an opportunity for a new beginning.”

Europeans are also counting on closer cooperation with the administration of US President Joe Biden, after four stormy years due to the protectionist policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The European Union confirmed Thursday that it will put mechanisms in the trade agreements it concludes to ensure that companies are not involved in forced labor, a sensitive topic, especially after Brussels signed a controversial investment agreement with China in December.

The ratification of the agreement with China is experiencing difficulties due to the strong opposition it received from the European Parliament against the background of human rights violations in Beijing and the status of the Muslim minority, which many organizations and Western countries describe as victims of a policy of mass detention and forced labor.