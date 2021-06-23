“The Hungarian law is a disgrace,” Ursula von der Leyen expressed this forcefully this Wednesday before confirming that her team will send a formal letter to Budapest in which she will express the European Commission’s objections to the rules approved last week in the Magyar Parliament against the LGTBIQ community. A legal framework that prohibits talk about homosexuality in schools or broadcast advertisements (during children’s hours on television, for example) that reflect the reality of homosexual, bisexual and transgender groups or convey solidarity with them.

This law “clearly discriminates against people because of their sexual orientation and goes against all fundamental values ​​of the EU” so “I will use all the powers of the Commission to ensure that the rights of all EU citizens are guaranteed.” , stressed the president of the Community Executive during the act of validation of the Belgian recovery plan together with the country’s president, Alexander De Croo, in a staging similar to the one he starred in last week in Spain with Pedro Sánchez.

“I have asked the responsible commissioners (Didier Reynders, responsible for Justice is one of those referred to) to send a letter with our legal concerns even before the law enters into force”, the German stated as a first practical step against the measure promoted by the Government of Viktor Orban.

The qualification without half measures and that ‘letter’ comes after fourteen countries, Spain among them, signed on Tuesday a declaration in which the Community Executive, as guardian of the EU Treaties, was urged to “use all the tools at your fingertips to ensure full respect for European legislation, including the possibility of bringing the case before the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU).

Hungary (for three years) and Poland, are the only two members of the community club that are under disciplinary procedure of Article 7 for violation of basic values ​​linked to fundamental rights or the rule of law. Which, on paper, would imply leaving them without a vote in the European Council. A punishment that requires the unanimity of the Twenty-seven and that seems condemned to a dead end for obvious reasons (neither Hungary nor Poland are going to take this shot in the foot).

Hungary’s’ anti LGTBIQ ‘law heats up the atmosphere at the leaders’ summit held this Thursday and Friday in Brussels. The harsh tone of Von der Leyen, who in recent days has faced reproaches of lukewarmness – although a community spokesperson assured that “we have been studying the law for days and our suspicions have (now) been confirmed” -, charges about a meeting that the agenda includes “reviewing the status of the implementation of the European funds of the Next Generation EU.”

Some funds that incorporate the guarantee mechanism of respect for the rule of law. A kind of ‘traffic light’ that would close the flow of European money to beneficiaries who do not comply with the democratic standards that govern the EU. Although of logically generic wording, without naming anyone, already when it was agreed by the governments and the European Parliament, the implicit burden against Poland and Hungary became clear (in fact both countries threatened to block the fund at the end of last year). The problem is that it is not clear how the mechanism could be implemented or at what point in the procedure.