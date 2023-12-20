The European Union added Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos to its list of online platforms that are large enough to comply with a new law regulating content shown to users online, aiming, in part, protect minors.

Three adult sites now join portals such as TikTok, X (former Twitter) or Facebook as “very large online platforms”, those with more than 45 million active users in the European Union (EU).

As of April 17, four months after the designation, the sites Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos They will need to apply stricter rules, in particular to protect children, under the new EU Digital Services Act (DSA).

Specifically, websites will have to provide users with the possibility of reporting the existence of illegal content, inform those responsible that videos have been removed and give them the possibility of appealing the decision.

Provided they are aware of it, they must also promptly notify the authorities if they suspect that a crime that threatens the life or safety of a person has been committed, is being committed or is likely to be committed, for example in the case of child sexual abuse.

“Create a safer online environment for our children”

The three new names on the list bring to 22 the number of large platforms regulated by Brussels in the 27-nation bloc, according to a statement from the European Commission.

The Commission will supervise that platforms comply with “measures to protect minors from harmful content and to address the dissemination of illegal content”, such as images of rape or child abuse.

“I have been very clear that creating a safer online environment for our children is a DSA enforcement priority,” said EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton.

For her part, EU Vice President Margrethe Vestager said that the design of the three pornography sites “will allow for greater scrutiny and accountability of their algorithms and processes.”

In its first reaction to the news, Pornhub protested that the site had 33 million average monthly viewers in the European Union for the six months to July 31 this year; less than the 45 million that would be needed to consider them a very large platform.

Obligation to greater transparency, under penalty of sanctions

Considered to be of “systemic importance” and “particular responsibilities” due to their size, these platforms are under the direct supervision of the European Commission, which has sanctioning powers.

Violators can be fined up to 6% of their global annual turnover, or even banned from operating in Europe in case of serious and repeated violations.

Among their new obligations, platforms must analyze the specific threats it poses to the rights and security of Europeans, the type of content they publish and submit a report to regulators.

They are subject to greater transparency, with an obligation to provide access to their data to EU-approved researchers. They must also undergo, at their own expense, an external audit once a year to verify that they comply with European standards.

Those websites are prohibited from exploiting sensitive user data, such as political leanings or religious faith, for targeted advertising and must be transparent about how their algorithms suggest content.

So far, no company has been found guilty of violating the new EU content rules. However, on Monday, Brussels opened its first “formal investigation” under the DSA targeting tech billionaire Elon Musk's social network X.

In recent months, several preliminary investigations have also been opened against Apple, Google, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Amazon.

