Family photo during the royal audience with the ministers of Economy and Finance of Latin America and the Caribbean attending the CLXXIX Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), this Wednesday in Madrid.

At a time of trade and geopolitical tensions between the West and China, the European Union (EU) sends the signal that its economic interest in Latin America is serious. After a few days of conferences and meetings between officials from different Governments, multilateral organizations and businessmen, held in Spain, the main course will be served: a first meeting of 60 ministers from the Economy and Finance portfolios of both regions with specific projects that they hope to complete. .

Organized by the Development Bank of Latin America (known by its original acronym, CAF) and the Government of Spain, the event on Friday, September 15, brings together the Council of Economic and Financial Affairs (Ecofin), responsible for economic policy, issues fiscal and rules for the financial sector in the EU, with the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac). The meeting builds on commitments made by Europe in July, when the presidents and heads of state of the regions met in Brussels, Belgium.

At that meeting, the first summit of its kind in eight years, the Latin American presidents complained to Europe for having been relegated to the extractive industries and asked for a fairer trade relationship. In response, a hundred areas of investment opportunity were identified for Europe in Latin America with an estimated value of 45 billion euros ($48.3 billion). CAF expects that, these days, at least 70 “national and regional initiatives will advance to realize European investment in projects focused on reducing poverty and inequality, promoting the green and fair transition and digital transformation,” according to the site. event website.

Among them, the investments are expected to bring connectivity to 85% of Colombians by 2026, boost hydrogen production in Chile and Uruguay, transition mobility to a more sustainable system in cities such as San José, Quito, Bogotá, Montevideo and Sao Paulo and carry out water and sanitation projects in Ecuador, according to CAF. In addition, the creation of the first development bank specialized in financing projects to improve the health of the oceans is proposed, which would be based in the Caribbean. In addition to the meeting on Friday, the board of members that make up the CAF will meet on Thursday.

The context of the meetings in Spain this week is crucial. On Wednesday, a few days before the meeting takes place in Santiago de Compostela, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the EU will begin an investigation into the Chinese Government’s subsidies for electric cars that “flood” the European market. Von der Leyen argues that Chinese cars are cheap because the price is “artificially low” due to these subsidies, making European companies victims of “predatory practices.”

This is just the latest EU statement expressing resistance to the expansionism of China, a country that has invested in infrastructure projects in Latin America as part of its influence program known as the New Silk Road. The positions of the EU and the United States to limit China’s economic power in the rest of the world have been strained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.