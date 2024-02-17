The European Commission said that from Saturday, online platforms and even small platforms accessible in Europe will have to adhere to stricter rules, for example regarding consumer protection and advertising transparency.

According to the Commission, users should be given the opportunity to report illegal content as well as illegal goods and services.

Large electronic platforms such as Google, Amazon, and YouTube have already adhered to these rules, which are part of the Digital Services Law, since August 2023.

The European Commission is responsible for monitoring internet giants. In Germany, the Federal Network Agency is responsible for monitoring smaller providers, which will now have to adhere to stricter rules.

Platforms must provide their users with information about the ads they are shown, for example, why the ads were shown to them and who paid for them. In addition, minors will be provided with special protection, as they will be prevented from being targeted with ads based on their personal data.