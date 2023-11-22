The European Union has sent another financial aid to Ukraine worth 1.5 billion euros, to help the government in Kiev meet its urgent financing needs. The European Commission said that after sending aid today, the European bloc will have provided 16.5 billion euros this year to support Kiev’s budget.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, “Europe’s financial assistance has proven to be important for Ukraine’s economic stability and the continuation of its basic public services.”

Taking into account military aid, the total amount of support provided by the European Union to Ukraine amounts to 85 billion euros since February 2022.

The Commission proposed giving Ukraine 50 billion euros until 2027.