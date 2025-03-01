The European Union seeks new commercial alliances before Trump’s challenge

In politics, images have a huge symbolism and are often used even more than words to send a message. On February 12, in full catharsis in the European Bubble for the commercial threats of Donald Trump, the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, flanked the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. The appointment (and the photo) were in themselves the message: the union is strength and, in front of a commercial war of the world’s great power, we must look for allies.

The ‘invisible hand’ of China in Latin America expands before the laziness of the US and Europe

“We are reliable and predictable friends. We are firm allies for peace and security, we support Ukraine from the first day, we are close commercial partners, promoters of the action for climate and partners in digital innovation. The European Union and Canada also demonstrate that trade agreements are clearly better than commercial tariffs. Our trade has grown by 60% since the 2017 agreement and, thanks to this, we have promoted our economies and created thousands of jobs, ”said Costa by welcoming Trudeau, which is actually departure and there were no large bilateral negotiations to deal with the table.

“We have greatly improved our trade since the signing of the CETA, and we will continue to do so because being there to exchange, to be there to build things together, to create jobs together, is the way to build a more resistant and safe world for all,” added Trudeau, who days later was one of the international leaders who traveled more kilometers to be with Volodimir Zelenski in the third anniversary of the Russian invasion The pressure Trump is exerting.

But on the commercial plane the EU tries to seduce Trump and convince him that “a stupid war” does not benefit anyone. “Europe is a strong political project, which represents the world’s first commercial block and together, in addition, we represent the first economy in the world. That is, we have capacities, we have strengths on which we can continue enlarging and widening this great project, ”said Pedro Sánchez in a press conference after the emergency meeting convened by Emmanuel Macron to Trump’s bilateral negotiations and Vladimir Putin.

And it is that the message that EU leaders want to launch is that their internal market is succulent for commercial relations that are widely liberalized – 70% of imports enter the community block without any tariff. From there, in addition, that the batteries have also been put to strengthen ties with other regions.

Counterreloj closure of the UE-Mercosur Agreement

The European Commission and Mercosur closed against the agreement that has been resisted for decades. It was December 7 and the ultra -rightist Javier Milei, an enemy of multilateralism, was going to take the witness of the rotary presidency of that multilateral organism. And Trump approached the White House. Again for Brussels it was important to launch a message. Ursula von der Leyen, who signed the agreement knowing that he has the rejection of heavyweights such as Emmanuel Macron or the Polish Donald Tusk, stressed that it was the broader commercial agreement in history by covering a market of 700 million people. Another objective is to limit the influence that China is gaining in the region.

And now, with the fear of a resurgence of the commercial war by Trump, that agreement with Mercosur, which still have to ratify the European institutions, although it has been fragmented so that the unanimous ‘yes’ of the 27 is not necessary, it is one of the arguments that Von der Legrime is read to show off the “open relations” in trade that the EU has.

Shortly after the firm in Montevideo, the European Commission also sealed modernization of the EU Global Agreement with Mexico, with which they intend to strengthen commercial ties with that country. “The EU and Mexico are already trusted partners. Now we want to further deepen our cooperation, considerably benefiting our citizens and our economies. EU exporters, including farmers and agri -food companies, will obtain new commercial opportunities. This historical agreement shows that an open and standard -based trade can contribute to our prosperity and economic security, as well as to the action for climate and sustainable development, ”said Von der Leyen.

Also in the field of defense, which has become one of the obsessions of the EU following the war in Ukraine and especially after Trump’s return to the Blanca before the threat that he abandons the security of the continent, von der Leyen considers that they can take steps with that country: “We are exploring a future association of security and defense with India.” “This will help us intensify our work to counteract common threats, whether it is cross -border terrorism, threats to maritime security, cyber attacks or the new phenomenon we observe: attacks on our critical infrastructure,” he explained.

Strategic visit to India for a commercial agreement in 2025

The German travels to India this Friday with about twenty commissioners for a visit with the same objectives. “We are looking for a partarerias. India is a partner for that type of partarerias, ”says community sources, who recognize that among the issues that interest the EU is growth and competitiveness in that association. “It is an opportunity to listen, for dialogue,” recognized those sources. India also plays several bands by having an ambiguous position with respect to Putin or China. And what the EU does not want is to give ground.

“In this era of intense geostrategic competence, Europe is synonymous with openness, association and approach. We want to strengthen ties with one of our most reliable friends and allies: India. Europe and India are related partners, united by the shared conviction that democracy is what best serves the people, ”said Von der Leyen when announcing that trip in the elitist Davos forum. Beyond the geopolitical interest through the deepening of the “strategic agenda”, there is also room to increase trade, which represents exchanges of 120,000 million in goods per year between two regions that represent 25% of the world’s population.

“The EU and India have the potential to become one of the defining associations of this century. And that is why it will be a cornerstone of European foreign policy in the coming years and decades, ”said Von der Leyen in New Delhi, where he has opted to bring the“ strategic association that-index to the next level ”in three strategic fields: trade and technology; security and defense; and connectivity and global association.

“The EU is today the largest commercial partner in India, ahead of the United States and China. European companies create eight million jobs in India. But we could do much more improving access to the market and eliminating barriers to trade, “said the German:” A free trade agreement between the EU and India would be the largest of this type worldwide. I am aware that it will not be easy. But I also know that time and determination tell, and that this association arrives at the right time for both. ” What he has talked to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is that he can be completed this year.

The difficult calibration with China

And all that happens while the EU calibrates its deal with China, who defines at the same time as a partner to collaborate, a difficult competitor and a systemic rival. In European capitals there are also division on how to address that relationship. While Paris has harder positions – the Government of Emmanuel Macron was one of those who defended the imposition of tariffs on the electric vehicle manufactured in the Asian giant – in front of Berlin, which has more proximity.

Between that debate was Spain, which initially endorsed the rates to electric cars, but gave A turn in his position during a trip from Pedro Sánchez to Beijing. “All EU members and the commission have to reconsider our position. We do not need another commercial war. We have to look for an agreement between the European and China Commission within the framework of the World Trade Organization, ”he said shortly before the final vote within the EU in which Spain finally abstained.

Europe faces the new relationship with Trump



“Europe has to look who can be its partners in the world. Clearly, Latin America can not only be, but it is, ”said Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on Monday, in Brussels, where he referred to the agreement with Mercosur or the ties that were strengthened with the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) during the Spanish presidency of the EU Council. There are two countries that due to their demographic weight and economic growth, which are China and India can be partners for the EU, “Albares added:” In the Chinese case, we have to sit down and think about this framework when China can be a partner and when it is a competitor. ” “All of that is part of our broad security, which includes the competitiveness of our companies and having commercial flows to continue guaranteeing production, employment and growth in Europe,” he settled.