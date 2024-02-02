This Friday, the European Union sanctioned the Attorney General of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras Argueta.for his attempts to prevent the inauguration of the president, Bernardo Arévalo de Leónwho took office on January 14.

The sanctions also affect the head of the Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI), José Rafael Curruchiche Cacul, Judge Fredy Raúl Orellana, FECI prosecutor Leonor Eugenia Morales Lazo and the Secretary General of the Public Ministry, Ángel Arnoldo Pineda Ávil, the EU Council reported in a statement.

“When I traveled to Guatemala City, I did so knowing that the presence of numerous international guests would not only send a strong message of support for democracy in Guatemala, but also a strong signal to obstructionists that circumventing democratic processes would not be tolerated by the international communityl,” said the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in the note.

The president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León.

Borrell, who attended the inauguration of Arévalo de León in Guatemala in January, assured that the EU was willing to take new steps to hold accountable those responsible for trying to prevent the president from taking office, after the elections he won last year. .

Through the restrictive measures communicated today, the Twenty-seven prohibited Consuelo Porras and the other four members of the Public Ministry from entering the EU and they froze the assets they have in European entities, in addition to preventing community citizens from providing them with funds.

Arévalo de León went through serious difficulties to be sworn in as president because the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office), headed by Consuelo Porras, tried to truncate his victory at the polls with various criminal cases against him and his political party, the Movement. Seed.

EFE