This Friday, the Council of the European Union sanctioned the Attorney General of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras, and four other officials from the Public Ministry for “undermining democracy” and the rule of law in the Central American country. Brussels' actions include the head of the Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity (FECI), Rafael Curruchiche; to the prosecutor Leonor Morales Lazo; to the secretary general of the organization, Ángel Pineda Ávila; and Judge Fredy Orellana.

Those identified “are responsible for undermining democracy, the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. Those listed are subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds available to them. People are also subject to a travel restriction, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories,” indicates the document, shared by the European Union delegation in Guatemala.

In 2022, Porras was included in the list of corrupt actors in the United States known as the Engel List and that country also prohibited her and her husband from entering, also accused on that occasion of “undermining democracy.”

“The Public Ministry strongly rejects the spurious, malicious and undemocratic accusations promoted by the European Council […]. These systematic attacks seek to intimidate and coerce Public Ministry officials and pose a serious threat to the legal regime,” the Prosecutor's Office responded in a statement published on its social networks.

Attorney General Porras was accused by the president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, of plotting a coup against him and trying to prevent him from being sworn in last January. Since winning the elections in August of last year, the Public Ministry tried to annul the general elections and tried to proceed through judicial means against Arévalo, the vice president, Karin Herrera, and other deputies from the Semilla Movement. In addition, it initiated investigations against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and issued arrest warrants against magistrates of that instance to cast doubt on the electoral process.

Thousands of Guatemalans took to the streets last October to demand Porras' resignation and recently 140,000 more signed a petition calling for his ouster. However, she has made it clear that she will remain at the helm of the institution until May 2026, when her term as attorney general ends.

