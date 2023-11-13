As the bombing continues and the intensity of the battles on the ground in Gaza escalates, there is talk in the corridors of Western politics about the future of the Strip after the end of the war. At a time when Israel says that it does not want to occupy Gaza, it emphasizes continuing the fighting until Hamas is eliminated, while the Palestinian Authority is seen as As a candidate to manage Gaza’s affairs in the future.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously announced that his government would assume “comprehensive security responsibility” in Gaza for an indefinite period after the war.

Regarding the European Union’s position on this matter, Bueno said, “For the bloc, there cannot be a long-term Israeli security presence in Gaza.”

He stressed that “Gaza is an essential part of any future Palestinian state.”

The European Union spokesman considered that “the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza would be a humanitarian catastrophe, and would only be a recipe for more regional instability.”

These conversations come at a time when the Wall Street Journal says that the Palestinian Authority may not be able to control Gaza.

While Israel continues to focus on winning the war in the Gaza Strip, the United States is pressing for “commitments” regarding the “post-Hamas” phase.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, while in Tokyo, presented what the Wall Street Journal described as the “five nos”: “No to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, No to using Gaza as a platform for terrorism, No to reoccupying Gaza after the end of the conflict, No to a siege.” Gaza, not to reduce the territory of Gaza.”

A massive humanitarian crisis

As the war in Gaza enters its 40th day, the European Union describes the humanitarian and health conditions in the Gaza Strip as “miserable,” as Bueno referred to this in a number of points, saying: