The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said that the European Union has advanced in the preparation of new sanctions against Moscow. These measures will cause serious damage to the Russian economy and financial system, uncovered Borrell details in his blog.

According to him, the EU is considering restrictions in the field of export control. They will have a longer-term effect and deprive Russia of the goods it needs “to fulfill its strategic ambitions.” He added that the European Union must be prepared for a possible failure of diplomacy. “We are considering all options and scenarios, including working with partners such as the United States, Qatar and Azerbaijan on the issue of gas supplies in case Russia decides to reduce or stop them,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Borrell criticized Russia’s decision to ban some EU representatives from entering. He explained that the parity entry ban had no legal basis. According to him, these measures are not transparent. Borrell also noted that they would entail a corresponding reaction.

Josep Borrell Head of EU diplomacy

Russian response

On January 28, Moscow expanded the list of European Union officials who are banned from entering the country. This was reported on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The Russian retaliatory measures affected, first of all, the leaders of individual European PMCs operating in various regions of the world, which, for some reason, do not cause allergies in Brussels European officials,” the report said. The list includes security officials, politicians and officials of the European Union.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that the European Union continues the illegal, destructive and senseless policy of unilateral restrictions and all Europeans who fall under the restrictions are charged with “personal responsibility for promoting anti-Russian policies and” imposing “measures that infringe on the legitimate rights of Russian-speaking residents and the media.”

“We invite Brussels to listen to the increasingly active voices of sensible Europeans calling for the abandonment of the sanctions policy that undermines international law and is obviously dead-end,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow concluded. The relevant note was sent to the Delegation of the European Union in Russia.

Differences over sanctions

In the European Union, disagreements arose over a package of sanctions against Russia in the event of a hypothetical attack against Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.

“All EU member states agree that Ukraine must maintain its sovereignty,” he said. At the same time, the politician noted that the main disagreement is the question of the scale of possible sanctions or the provision of military support to Ukraine. “We need a strong voice, not many diverging voices,” the Polish prime minister said. Morawiecki stressed that he does not expect Germany to “get involved in this conflict,” but if they refuse to help Ukraine, the politician will ask the country’s government to say so publicly.

The US authorities said they were beginning to view Germany as an “unreliable partner” due to the restrained position of the German authorities on the Ukrainian crisis. Emily Haber, the German Ambassador to the United States, wrote about this in a confidential letter sent to the German Foreign Ministry.

Washington suggested that Berlin’s position “is based on the desire to continue buying cheap natural gas from Russia.” In his letter, Haber notes that “Germany is becoming a pawn in the internal political debate in Washington.” In particular, Republicans began to criticize Berlin more and more often.

Earlier, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany party, Stefan Kotre, said that the German government should not support the introduction of new Western sanctions against Russia, and we are talking not only about measures against the energy sector, but also any other in general.

On January 30, the United States also threatened Russia with sanctions “advance”. Thus, the head of the international committee of the US Senate, Robert Menendez, said that Moscow was waiting for the preventive introduction of restrictions and noted that “destructive sanctions” that would be able to “crush the Russian economy” would follow if the current situation worsened. US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland responded by saying that the administration of the country considers it pointless to impose sanctions against Russia before its invasion of Ukraine.