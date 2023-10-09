“There will be no suspension of payments” for the time being, a brief statement from the European Commission said late Monday, five hours after EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that all payments from the development program for the Palestinians “will be suspended immediately, and that all projects will be suspended.” Under review, and all new budget proposals… are postponed until further notice.”

No explanation was immediately provided for this decline.

The retraction of the statement suspending $730 million in aid marked the end of an embarrassing day for the European Union’s executive arm at a time of extreme geopolitical sensitivities.

The European Union announced earlier Monday that it would “immediately” suspend aid worth hundreds of millions of euros allocated to the Palestinian Authority due to what the European Union Commissioner described as “the extent of terrorism and brutality” practiced by Hamas during its attacks on Israel.

The Union did not immediately respond to questions about the consequences of this move and whether it would affect all humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Varheli pointed out that the European Commission, as the largest donor to the Palestinians, is putting its entire development aid, worth 691 million euros, under review, he said.

After hours of uncertainty about how far the measures would go, and whether they could also affect aid to those most in immediate need, European Union Humanitarian Commissioner Janez Lenarčić stated that the most urgent and necessary aid to the Palestinians “will continue as long as it is there.” need it.”

He explained that the measures include “immediately suspending all payments…all projects under review, all new budget proposals…postponed until further notice.”