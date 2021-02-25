The European Union This Thursday persona non grata declared to the head of the mission of Venezuela before the community bloc, Claudia salerno.

This occurs after Venezuela did the same with the European ambassador in the Latin American country, the Portuguese Isabel Brilhante, in response to the sanctions approved by the community bloc against 19 officials.

“This is a response to the decision of the Venezuelan government to declare the head of the EU mission in Venezuela persona non grata,” the EU Council said in a brief official note.

“The European Union considers this statement to be completely unjustified and it is contrary to the Union’s objective of developing relationships and building partnerships in third countries, “the Council added in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government declared Isabel Brilhante “persona non grata” and It gave him 72 hours to leave the country.

In addition to being the representative of Venezuela to the EU, the Venezuelan diplomat is also accredited as an ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg.

International agencies

AFG