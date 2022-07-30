European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed today, Saturday, that “racial discrimination” contradicts the values of the European Union.
This comes as an indirect response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s statements related to “mixing of races”.
In an interview with a Slovak news website, von der Leyen stated that “all EU member states, including Hungary, have recognized non-negotiable ‘global’ common values.”
The head of the European Union’s executive body added that “the practice of discrimination based on race means trampling on these values” contained in European and international treaties, stressing that “the European Union is based on equality, tolerance and justice.”
The European Commission president has not yet commented on Orban’s comments. A spokesman made it clear, on Tuesday, in response to a question, that the European Commission “does not comment at all on statements made by European political officials.”
The Hungarian Prime Minister’s statements led to the resignation of his adviser, who condemned what she called a “Nazi text.” The Austrian chancellor, Karl Neihammer, also condemned these positions, and was represented by the International Committee of the “Auschwitz” Nazi Concentration Center.
In a statement, the heads of the main political blocs in the European Parliament condemned the “racist statements” of the Prime Minister of Hungary.
In a speech on July 23, Orban rejected the idea of a “multi-ethnic” society.
“We move to other places, we work abroad, we mix inside Europe. But we don’t want to be a mixed race or a multi-ethnic (ethnic) people” mixed with “non-Europeans,” he said.
Without naming Viktor Orban, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans commented Wednesday on Twitter, saying that racism is a “toxic political invention that should have no place in Europe.”
