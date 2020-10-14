The European Union responded to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the possible termination of the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels. This was stated by Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from the Identity and Democracy faction, reports RIA News…

According to him, the European Union (EU) is “playing with fire” by adopting unreasonable sanctions against Russia and provoking it to retaliate. Mariani noted that there is no evidence of the involvement of the Russian authorities in the incident with Alexei Navalny, and therefore the imposition of sanctions by the EU is a purely political decision. The European politician also added that the decision of the European Union contradicts international law and actually creates such a new concept as the presumption of guilt.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov admitted the possibility of ending the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels. According to the diplomat, the European Union does not want to establish a dialogue with Russia, but instead accuses her of poisoning Navalny.

On October 12, the foreign ministers of the EU countries made a political decision on sanctions against Russia, which will be introduced because of what happened to the Russian citizen. This was confirmed by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign and Security Policy of the EU.

Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin, whose doctors announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. In September he was discharged from the clinic.