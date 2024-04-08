Brussels (agencies)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced yesterday that the Union's mission in the Red Sea has repelled 11 Houthi attacks since its launch in mid-February following attacks on commercial ships.

Borrell said in a press conference that the Aspids mission “accompanied 68 commercial ships and repelled 11 attacks” by the Houthis.

The mission commander, Greek Admiral Vassilios Griparis, explained in the same press conference that 9 drones, a naval drone, and four ballistic missiles were intercepted.

Borrell added that the mission is “clear evidence of our readiness and ability to enhance international security and protect maritime routes and goods.”

Four European military ships and 19 countries are participating in this mission, including France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Belgium.

The Aspids mission is purely defensive, and it has the right to fire to defend commercial ships or defend itself, but it cannot strike Houthi ground targets in Yemen.

In addition, the European Fleet confirmed yesterday that all Houthi attacks failed in its areas of movement, approximately two months after the launch of the “Aspedis” mission in the Red Sea.

The European Fleet explained in a statement yesterday that it had provided protection for 60 commercial ships in the Red Sea since last February 19, according to media reports.

The European fleet also revealed that it had destroyed 9 drones and 3 Houthi ballistic missiles since the beginning of the “Aspedes” mission, noting the presence of 4 frigates and 800 sailors from 19 European countries within the mission.

Yesterday, US Central Command said that its forces were able to destroy a surface-to-air missile system in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The Central Command added in a statement that naval units were also able to shoot down a drone over the Red Sea, and a naval coalition ship destroyed an anti-ship missile off Yemen, without any casualties among the coalition forces.

In this context, Yemeni President Rashad Al-Alimi said that America and the West were convinced of the necessity of defeating Houthi militarily to reach a peace formula, pointing out that the Yemenis were affected by the Red Sea crisis and are paying a heavy price.

He also said: “We need military support to restore the areas under Houthi control,” noting that confronting Houthi and restoring the state is the goal of the National Army and other formations.