The announcement sparked strong reactions in the European Parliament, where a number of its members are concerned that the Commission is “giving in” to “blackmail” by the Hungarian nationalist leader.

But the Commission said that the disbursement of these funds came as a result of reforms undertaken by Budapest in response to a series of conditions aimed at improving the independence of the Hungarian judicial system.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders told AFP, “The Hungarians did everything in their power to ensure that our latest demands are met through the texts that were adopted this week.”

“I would also like to point out that this is the first time, thanks to financial pressures, that we have achieved reforms in the judicial system in Hungary,” he added, calling for looking at “the glass as half full.”

In total, the European Union is still freezing European funds worth 21 billion euros allocated to Hungary under various measures due to violations of the rule of law.

Orban threatened to obstruct the adoption of major decisions regarding Ukraine on the agenda of the European summit on Thursday and Friday, including opening negotiations for Kiev's accession to the European Union and approving European aid worth 50 billion euros in the form of grants and loans.

Orban is the only leader in the European Union who has maintained close relations with the Kremlin after the Russian war in Ukraine, and he calls for organizing a “strategic discussion” among the bloc's 27 countries about the future of relations with Kiev.

'A disastrous sign'

German European Parliament member for the Greens, Daniel Freund, said following the announcement of the disbursement of funds, that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is paying the largest bribe in the history of the European Union to the authoritarian ruler and friend of Putin, Viktor Orban. The message is disastrous: blackmail (…) is paying off. “.

The heads of four blocs in the European Parliament – Manfred Weber of the European People's Party (right), Iratrix García Pérez of the Socialists and Democrats bloc, Stéphane Ségournet of the Renew Europe bloc, and Philippe Lamberts and Thierry Renetke of the Greens – wrote a letter on Wednesday to the Speaker of Parliament to express their opposition to the decision. They consider that the conditions for ensuring the independence of the judiciary in Hungary are “not met.”

Balázs Gal of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee for the Defense of Human Rights said, “With regard to the rule of law, Hungary remains different from the European Union countries.”

The released 10.2 billion euros will be disbursed to Hungary in the form of installments extending until 2030, with a first payment of 500 million euros “in the coming weeks,” according to Didier Reynders, who warned that “if further problems occur in the judiciary, the Commission could At any time, payment of amounts will be suspended again.

In total, in December 2022, the European Union froze some €21.7 billion of Cohesion Fund funds allocated to Hungary over the period 2021-2027, pending Budapest's completion of a number of reforms.

“It fulfilled its obligations”

Hungary adopted some changes that meet Brussels' demands regarding the judiciary, and they entered into force in June. They aim, in particular, to restore the authority and independence of the National Judicial Council, amend the work of the Supreme Court, and limit the possibility of the government returning to the Constitutional Court to challenge court decisions.

The Hungarian Parliament voted on Tuesday evening on the latest legislative amendment expected by Brussels related to referring the European judiciary to the Hungarian courts, according to the results of the parliamentary vote seen by Agence France-Presse.

Former Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit Varga said on the X platform, “We dealt with massive opposition and a lot of media hype, but the Commission was forced to admit that Hungary fulfilled its obligations.”

The Commission explained that the rest of the funds allocated to Hungary remain frozen due to concerns about an anti-gay law, attacks on academic freedom and asylum rights, public procurement conditions and conflicts of interest.

The European Union, in a separate action, suspended the Hungarian recovery plan worth a total of 10.4 billion euros (6.5 billion in grants and 3.9 billion in loans), also conditioning progress on the rule of law.