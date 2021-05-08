Pedro Sánchez talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday in Porto. Pool Moncloa / Borja Puig de la / Moncloa / EFE

Europe faces a multi-speed recovery that threatens to reopen the gap between North and South and accentuate inequalities. EU leaders relaunched this Saturday a social agenda that guarantees “cohesion” and prevents the pandemic from deepening the wounds inherited from the previous crisis. Specifically, the EU set targets to reduce social differences and combat exclusion and poverty. “We are here to renew the European social contract,” said António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU.

The EU launched in autumn 2017 a battery of measures to put a social turn on its policies after years of austerity. Faced with the rise of populism and the extreme right, the EU wanted to recover the social flag almost a decade after the outbreak of the financial crisis. However, the battery of measures that were to define the so-called Pillar of Social Rights had a very limited scope. This was recalled by the trade union organizations at the Porto summit that closed this Saturday.

Barely four years have passed since the Gothenburg summit that illuminated this new social agenda and the EU is already emerging from another crisis. The worst since WWII. EU leaders are beginning to see the end of the depression as the rate of vaccination accelerates and countries begin to lift restrictions. Even so, Brussels has warned of the risk that the pandemic mutates into a social crisis.

Brussels launched an action plan to revitalize this Social Pillar that must accompany the European recovery fund. It is a roadmap that has begun to be implemented and that contains measures that have roused the employers. The program also includes an initiative to promote affordable housing, investment in health systems or the improvement of work skills of Europeans.

The Portuguese presidency set itself the challenge of giving a boost to the action plan launched by Brussels seeking the support of the 27 and the social partners. “If in Gothenburg it was about principles, in Porto it is about action. It is about turning these principles into positive change that is tangible for millions of Europeans, ”said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The consensus came after overcoming misgivings from northern countries, which vindicate their national powers in policies such as the minimum wage, but also from Poland and Hungary, which tried until the end to eliminate any mention of “gender equality.”

The final declaration approved by the Twenty-seven calls for “deepening the implementation” of the Social Pillar, which the countries consider “a fundamental element of recovery”. Always, yes, “with due respect for the respective powers and the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality”, in a clear allusion to the controversial proposal for a minimum floor in remuneration. “We are committed to reducing inequalities, defending fair wages, combating social exclusion and the fight against poverty, assuming the objective of fighting against child poverty, and addressing the risks of exclusion of especially vulnerable social groups such as the long-term unemployed, the elderly, people with disabilities and the homeless ”, says the text.

Platform workers

The unions would like to go further and asked to “rebuild the European social model” in the face of the deterioration of the social situation. The data from the last exhaustive analysis of Brussels – which included the pre-pandemic reality of 2019 – pointed to a youth unemployment of 17.1% (37.7% in Spain), a school dropout rate of 10.3% (the 17.3% in Spain) and 21.4% of the population at risk of exclusion and a wage gap between men and women of 11.4%. “The EU has long prided itself on its social model. Their goal is to ensure that no one is left behind. But even before the pandemic, our societies were divided by generational, gender and regional inequalities. This is not the Europe it should be, ”said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Spain pushed hard to try to flesh out the declaration. The Government of Pedro Sánchez signed two proposals on social policy, one of them with Belgium, made a proposal to lift patents on vaccines and sent a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, along with five other countries requesting speed up the production and distribution of drugs. “It is essential to locate the social dimension of the pandemic, which has greatly aggravated social, intergenerational, gender and territorial inequalities,” said Sánchez.

The social agenda has also been one of the priorities of French President Emmanuel Macron. Just one year away from an election in which everything indicates that he will once again fight the extreme right, Macron wants to see the scaffolding of a pillar that he considered a priority since his arrival at the Elysee. The French president insisted on the need to shield himself against the “dumping social ”and emphasized the jobs created by Internet platforms. The European Commission already took the first step in February to intervene in a sector that is only growing. Brussels estimates that 11% of workers are employed by these platforms.

The social agents endorsed the road map, with buts. For the unions, the EU must go further and rebuild a social model battered by the last two crises. For employers, Brussels exceeds its proposal for a directive that will force transparency in wages and in the setting of their minimum wage. “On the minimum wage, there is resistance, reluctance, moments of tension, but they are necessary for us to move forward,” Macron settled.