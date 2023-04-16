A spokesman for the European Commission said on Sunday that unilateral moves on trade from countries in the European Union are unacceptable.

This statement comes after Poland and Hungary announced a ban on imports from neighboring Ukraine to protect the agricultural sector in both countries.

“We are aware of the announcement by Poland and Hungary of a ban on imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“In this regard, it is important to stress that trade policy is the exclusive competence of the European Union. Accordingly, unilateral moves are unacceptable.

Hungary announced a temporary ban on imports of grain, oilseeds and a number of other agricultural products from Ukraine.

“The Hungarian government is committed to representing the interests of the Hungarian agricultural community,” said Istvan Nagy, Hungarian Minister of Agriculture. That is why, in the absence of serious measures from the European Union, it temporarily bans the import of cereals and oilseeds, as well as a number of other agricultural products from Ukraine.

And before Hungary, Poland announced, yesterday, Saturday, the same measure. “Today (Saturday) the government decided to ban imports of grain into Poland, as well as dozens of other agricultural food products,” said Jaroslav Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling party.