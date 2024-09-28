The EU aviation regulator has recommended against flying through Lebanon and Israel until October 31

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has urged airlines to avoid Lebanese and Israeli airspace until October 31. In a press release from the organization TBCthat the recommendation may be reviewed ahead of schedule and adapted or withdrawn.

“There has been a general increase in airstrikes and a deterioration in the security situation, which is affecting the security of the airspace over Israel and Lebanon,” EASA commented.

The situation in the region has deteriorated again since mid-September, when, following massive explosions of gadgets by members of the Shiite Hezbollah movement, Israel announced the start of a new military operation.

Although Tel Aviv refuses peace proposals, US government circles associate its increased military activity with the desire to improve its position before a possible truce.