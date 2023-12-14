A senior European Union official said on Thursday that the bloc will allow the entry of more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024 and 2025, which is a slight increase over previous years.

European Union Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva that the bloc will provide about 61,000 places for resettlement and humanitarian admission.

Resettlement is the transfer of refugees from one country of asylum to another country. Some rich countries, including Switzerland, which is not a member of the European Union, have temporarily suspended admissions, due to pressure on their asylum systems.

“I am pleased to announce that for 2024 and 2025, I have secured pledges from 14 member states for the resettlement and humanitarian admission of more than 60,000 people, in fact almost 61,000 people,” Johansson told reporters.

“This means we are at the same level or slightly higher than we were in previous years. So, we are not decreasing,” she added.

Johansson did not specify these countries.

For 2023, about 17 EU countries have pledged to resettle, with Germany, France and Spain being the three most generous countries in this regard, according to an EU document.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said before the forum that many Western politicians had become less welcoming to refugees in the face of their influxes, and urged them to make more efforts.