The remainder of the global Basel III agreement, agreed upon by the G-20 and other countries, includes safeguards such as restrictions on major banks using their own internal models to calculate capital reserves.

The collapse of Silicon Valley and other U.S. banks, with spillover effects across Europe, and UBS’s forced takeover of smaller rival Credit Suisse, have shed light on bank capital and liquidity.

“It is a big step forward that will help ensure that European banks can continue to operate also in light of external shocks, crises or disasters,” said Elisabeth Svantesson, Finance Minister of Sweden, which holds the EU presidency.

The provisions of the Basel 3 agreement are being implemented between the European Union countries and the European Parliament in stages, starting in 2025, that is, two years after the globally agreed deadline.

The package includes new elements to protect banks from the risks of the cryptocurrency sector and to ensure improved reporting and disclosures of banks regarding fossil fuels.

It also tightens requirements for EU banks to open branches in third countries or to open banks outside the EU, and to supervise their activities in the bloc, an issue that came to the fore after Brexit.

New rules are also ensuring that senior bank executives are “fit and proper” for the job.

The European Union is the first major competent authority to reach an agreement on the remainder of the (Basel III) rules, before Britain and the United States.