A ship unloads containers in the port of Antwerp (Belgium) in February. OLIVIER HOSLET / EFE

The European Union once again parked the economic rebound and entered recession again during the first quarter of the year. The harsh restriction measures imposed to curb the wave of winter infections have dragged the economies of the euro zone to a 0.6% decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to the previous quarter, as published this Friday by the statistical office Eurostat. The fall, led by Germany, was 0.4% for the EU as a whole. With the recovery plan still to be carried out, the EU loses steam and chains two quarters of GDP falls, compared to the United States and China, whose growth accelerated during the start of the year, and is under greater pressure to suspend fiscal rules one more year.

It took just a few months for the Chinese economy to recover its pre-pandemic GDP. The United States almost did it thanks to the progressive social and economic opening and fiscal stimulus, although analysts predict that the biggest explosion is taking place now. The European Union fell behind again. Tough restrictions in Germany and harsh weather conditions in the south of the continent once again pushed the EU countries into the red and once again lost ground compared to their main global competitors.

Brussels had already predicted in its economic forecasts last February that Europe would have to go through purgatory before emerging again. The Commission had pointed to a contraction of 0.8% of GDP for the EU and 0.7% in the euro zone, so the real performance of the EU economies was better than expected. From now on, according to forecasts, the economy must go back to expand with more force as of summer, when the speed of the vaccination process should allow a return – albeit with limits – of the tourism sector, key in the south of Europe.

The fall was led by Germany (-1.7%), hit by containment measures, a harsh winter for construction and disruptions that have occurred in supply chains. But the other two large economies also fell: Spain (-0.5%) and Italy (-0.4%). And next to them, Portugal (-3.3%), Latvia (-2.6%) and the Czech Republic (-0.1%). The surprise came from France or Belgium, which despite the harsh measures applied achieved a GDP expansion of 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Optimism for the second semester

European companies also believe that the recovery is yet to come. This is indicated by the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for the month of April, which indicates that business confidence is once again at the levels prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Especially in the industrial sector, which has been able to benefit from the rapid recovery of China or the United States. “Another slight decline for the European economy in the first quarter. But the recovery is underway and will be strong in the second half of the year, also thanks to the Next Generation EU fund ”, said the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, through his Twitter account.

In any case, Europe continues to drag its feet towards economic recovery, which puts more pressure on Brussels to start the recovery fund gear. Paris, Madrid, Rome or Lisbon grow impatient, after having been negotiating their plans for six months. The European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund also urge to move forward.

However, the Commission recalls that there are still eight countries to ratify the agreements that would allow them to go to the markets to borrow. The most optimistic believe that the first deliveries of the massive package of 750,000 million will begin to flow in July. The most pessimistic believe that it will not be until September. The next station, however, is the decision on whether to leave the general escape clause activated, which suspends de facto tax rules. Brussels wants it to be so. These numbers can overcome the reluctance that some of the hawks.