After learning of “the atrocities” committed by the Russian Army in Bucha, the Twenty-Seven promised speed in designing new punishments for Moscow. No sooner said than done. Less than 48 hours later, the European Commission presented a proposal for sanctions, the fifth since the invasion began, and which includes energy measures for the first time. The EU wants to cut the supply of Russian coal – a sector that moves four billion euros a year – and leaves the door open to possible sanctions on oil. This proposal must pass the filter of the Member States in a high-level meeting before entering into force.

“This veto on the importation of coal (…) will cut off a great source of income for Moscow,” said the president of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday, and will represent a “firm response to Putin’s actions.”

In addition to the energy sector, the EU seeks to short-circuit the Kremlin’s income with “the total market veto” of four Moscow banks, including VTB, the second largest in the country. “In total, these entities represent 23% of the Russian financial market,” he added.

The import ban also includes materials such as wood and cement, and products ranging from seafood to liquor. In addition, the bloc will impose a general ban on Russian companies being able to participate in public processes of member states. “European tax money should not go to Moscow,” he explained.

Europe will also ban Russian ships from docking in EU ports and poses a veto to Russian and Belarusian operators in road transport. Only the transport of food products, humanitarian aid or energy will be allowed.

In parallel, Europe will reduce its exports in critical areas such as quantum computers, advanced semiconductors and sensitive machinery. The Twenty-seven are also advancing in sanctions against people and entities related to the Kremlin.

Leaders trip to kyiv



Despite the pressure of European sanctions on Russia, the EU still has room for action. It was made clear on Tuesday by the European Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, who assured that “if we want to stop the war machine, we must cut off its energy income.”

Hydrocarbons represent 62% of Moscow’s exports, but any measure of this type has so far collided with the rejection of the most energy-dependent member states such as Austria, Germany and Hungary. However, Von der Leyen insists that “we must increase our pressure” and this week he will travel with the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to kyiv to show his support for Ukraine.